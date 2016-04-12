Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 12 Electroceramics SA :
* Said on Monday that on April 7, Baltic Ceramics SA sold 108,932,701 materialized shares and 2,214,400 de-materialized shares representing 5.62 percent stake in Electroceramics SA
* After transactions Baltic Ceramics SA does not own any shares of Electroceramics
* On April 7, Baltic Ceramics SA sold company's shares at 0.01 zloty per share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order