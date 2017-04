April 12 Learn Africa Plc :

* FY loss before taxation 618.0 million naira versus profit of 3.0 million naira

* FY revenue 1.89 billion naira versus 2.21 billion naira

* Directors did not propose payment of dividend for the year ended 31 december 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1Svmi4w Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)