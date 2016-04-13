UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 13 Christian Dior SE :
* Said on Tuesday that Q3 revenue for Christian Dior Couture was 429 million euros ($487.39 million) versus 433 million euros a year ago
* Total Q3 revenue was 9.04 billion euros versus 8.75 billion euros a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8800 euros) ($1 = 0.8802 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.