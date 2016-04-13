UPDATE 2-Recruiter Hays says larger manufacturers hiring again in the UK
* Sees more hiring in UK manufacturing from multinational firms
April 13 Tesco Plc
* CEO Dave Lewis says "aspiration" to improve profitability in current year
* CEO says making 2016-17 analysts' consensus operating profit forecast of 1.25 billion stg would be big achievement
* CEO reiterates recovery "will not be a smooth line"
* CEO declines comment on possible sale of more assets Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
April 13 British recruitment company Hays forecast full-year profit at the top end of market expectations on Thursday after reporting record third-quarter net fees as international hiring offset weakness in the UK market following the Brexit vote.