LONDON, April 13 (IFR) - The UK's financial regulator has
said it wants banks that arrange lending facilities for clients
to remove clauses from loan and corporate broking contracts that
require the client to give the bank the right of first refusal
to arrange follow-on bond or equity issues and other investment
banking services for them.
The recommendation came in the Financial Conduct Authority's
interim report on its investment and corporate banking market
study, whose remit was outlined last May. However, the regulator
said it is now less concerned about other matters, such as the
make-up of deal syndicates and reciprocity between banks.
IPOs
The report also contained some recommendations about the
running of UK IPOs. It suggested, in a separate paper also
released on Wednesday, that a pathfinder prospectus for a
potential issuer be published earlier and allow banks
unconnected with the IPO to issue research at that stage.
The regulator said again it is not as concerned as initially
envisaged about the allocation of stock in IPOs or other issues
to more active clients of the banks. However, it will
investigate this topic further to ensure conflicts are properly
managed so issuers are not disadvantaged.
"Our study shows that many investment and corporate banking
clients are getting a service they want, but we have also
identified some areas where improvements could be made," said
Christopher Woolard, director of strategy and competition at the
FCA.
Existing relationships
The study was particularly focused on how investment banking
services are sold, and whether existing lending and broking
relationships that clients have with banks makes it harder for
them to engage other capital market and advisory providers who
might not have lending facilities to offer.
The study looked at 10,000 transactions in the five years to
May 2015 and found that nearly three quarters of debt capital
market roles went to banks with whom the bank already had a
relationship.
Loan deals
The report concluded that the market seemed to work in a
satisfactory way, but the watchdog identified restrictive
contracts in some loan agreements that might prevent a client
from considering other service providers.
"We are concerned about the practice of banks using
contractual clauses to restrict client choice and propose to
address this. We remain keen to ensure that the market remains
open to entry and innovation and welcome further stakeholder
views on this topic," said the interim report.
One senior loan banker said this would not have a huge
impact the way cross-selling has already been effectively curbed
in the US.
"With most of the big IG [investment grade] names this kind
of thing is done on trust, you naturally pick up the bond
mandate on business if you do the loan," said the banker. "As we
know, there's already ample competition in the market."
A second loan banker said the decoupling of such business
through this rule could push up margins for clients taking out
such loans. "If there's no double bubble, then it's every man
for himself," said the banker.
He added that IPO-related loans would be less affected,
since such facilities are put in place at the same time as the
IPO mandate is awarded, meaning no later cross-sell is necessary
using clauses in the loan contract.
The removal of such clauses from corporate broking
contracts, "giving" banks future transaction business from
clients, could prove detrimental to how that market worked, said
a former broker.
"The changes to the corporate broking regime are subtle, but
potentially very significant. Arguably this holes the 'free'
corporate broking model below the waterline. It's not an
outright prohibition, but a clear steer to a new model," he
said.
Regarding the suggested IPO changes, the former broker said
this appeared to offer "a clear opportunity for a new way of
doing things."
"If the prospectus comes out first, before any research, it
will make the role of objective, direct feedback very important.
At the moment this feedback is essentially gathered by the
connected analyst as part of this 'investor education' process."
League tables
The FCA also wants to ensure league tables for investment
banking services are not manipulated to give potential clients a
warped view of a bank's position.
"Unreliable league tables at best are ignored by clients
and, at worst, distort clients' choices because they may be
selecting banks based on misleading criteria that do not reflect
banks' capabilities to undertake a comparable transaction," it
said.
One syndicate banker said banks were less likely to
undertake trades purely for league table credit than in the
past. "Banks might want to take risk on some trades but it's not
to bump up their league table positions," he said.
"Overall this is a package of proportionate measures
intended to remove potentially anti-competitive practices," said
Woolard.
"In addition, we want to start a discussion on changing the
sequence of the IPO process to make the market work better by
giving investors the right information at the right time."
Responses to the interim report are required by May 25. A
final report, together with possible interventions, will be
published later in the summer. Feedback on the IPO paper is due
by July 13.
The regulator said that although its extensive research had
concluded there was not a problem with abuse of reciprocity of
syndicate make-ups, it might revisit these issues "if its
[reciprocity's] prevalence or impact develops significantly".
This looks like it could continue to be an issue. One senior
debt capital markets banker said: "I struggle to understand how
reciprocity does not restrict access. If I ask a client why we
didn't get on a mandate, it's usually because we can't
reciprocate."
Another practice that had come under the FCA's microscope -
the use of a bank treasury's own funds to support public sector
debt issues run by the bank's DCM desk - had also been deemed
acceptable for now.
(Reporting by Christopher Spink)