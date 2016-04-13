(Refiles to correct USN)

April 13 Poland's Idea Bank :

* Polish lender Idea Bank said on Wednesday it bought a 50 pct stake in Getin Leasing from LC Corp BV .

* The price was set at 185 million zlotys and an additional payment equal to 50 percent of Getin Leasing's consolidated net profit for 2016, Idea Bank said in a statement.

* The deal stipulates Idea Bank may call for LC Corp to sell the remaining stake between March 31, 2017 and March 31, 2018, at a price of 190 million zlotys.

* The deal stipulates Idea Bank may call for LC Corp to sell the remaining stake between March 31, 2017 and March 31, 2018, at a price of 190 million zlotys.

* LC Corp may call for Idea Bank to buy the remaining stake at the same price after March 31, 2017.