April 13 Poland's Idea Bank :
* Polish lender Idea Bank said on Wednesday it
bought a 50 pct stake in Getin Leasing from LC Corp BV
.
* The price was set at 185 million zlotys and an additional
payment equal to 50 percent of Getin Leasing's consolidated net
profit for 2016, Idea Bank said in a statement.
* The deal stipulates Idea Bank may call for LC Corp to sell
the remaining stake between March 31, 2017 and March 31, 2018,
at a price of 190 million zlotys.
* LC Corp may call for Idea Bank to buy the remaining stake
at the same price after March 31, 2017.
