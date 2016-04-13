MOVES-Citi appoints Carmen Haddad as Saudi head
DUBAI, April 17 Citigroup has appointed Carmen Haddad as head of the bank's Saudi Arabia business, according to a source close to the lender.
April 13 Somoto Ltd
* Somoto reports preliminary results for the first quarter of 2016
* Sees Q1 revenue $8.9 million
* Somoto Ltd sees Q1 ebitda was at least $3.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Sanderson Farms Inc announces production agreement with House of Raeford Farms