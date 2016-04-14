April 14 Vicore Pharma Holding AB :
* Said on Thursday had received clearance from FiMea, the Finish Medicines Agency, to start
clinical Phase I study with drug candidate C21
* Study, which is to commence in few weeks, will be carried out at Clinical Research Turku
Services (CRST) in Åbo, Finland
* Phase I study will be a double blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study of orally
administrated C21 with aim to evaluate safety and tolerability of escalating doses
* Final rapport from multiple doses in expected in Q4
