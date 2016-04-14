April 14 RNTS Media N.V. :

* Said on Wednesday FY 2015 revenue of 81.1 million euros ($91.32 million) vs 64.0 million euros year ago

* FY 2015 adjusted loss after tax 16.2 million euros vs loss 1.8 million euros yr ago

* Says is aiming to achieve a revenue run-rate for the group of more than 200 million euros by end of the year

