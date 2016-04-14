April 14 Euroespes SA :
* Said on Wednesday on March 14 it signed an agreement with
Red Apple Ventures Ltd selling a 15.50 percent stake in the
company for 750,000 euros ($844,275) at 0.8713 euros per share
* In order to settle the transaction, Euroespes bought
184,256 own shares from Chairman Ramon Cacabelos on March 14
* Ramon Cacabelos holds 12.87 percent stake in the company
as for April 13
* Signed financing agreement with Red Apple Ventures and
Green Apple Private Equity LLC (company associated with Red
Apple) for 250,000 euros and 3 million euros
* To use obtained funds to settle a 1 million euros loan,
cancel 1 million euros of short term liabilities and carry out
infrastructure investments for 2 million euros to increase
production capacity of nutraceuticals in order to satisfy
international demand
Source text: bit.ly/1RVemxw , bit.ly/1XwQr7S
($1 = 0.8883 euros)
