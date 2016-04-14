April 14 Euroespes SA :

* Said on Wednesday on March 14 it signed an agreement with Red Apple Ventures Ltd selling a 15.50 percent stake in the company for 750,000 euros ($844,275) at 0.8713 euros per share

* In order to settle the transaction, Euroespes bought 184,256 own shares from Chairman Ramon Cacabelos on March 14

* Ramon Cacabelos holds 12.87 percent stake in the company as for April 13

* Signed financing agreement with Red Apple Ventures and Green Apple Private Equity LLC (company associated with Red Apple) for 250,000 euros and 3 million euros

* To use obtained funds to settle a 1 million euros loan, cancel 1 million euros of short term liabilities and carry out infrastructure investments for 2 million euros to increase production capacity of nutraceuticals in order to satisfy international demand

