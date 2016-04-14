April 14 Metro says

* Real unit's CFO Henning Gieseke and Chief Merchandise Officer Patrick Müller-Sarmiento will take over the joint leadership of the Management Board with immediate effect.

* The current Chairman of the Management Board, Didier Fleury, will take on a new strategic role in the METRO GROUP and, as part of this function, will report directly to Olaf Koch, Chairman of the Management Board of METRO AG. Source text: here Further company coverage: