UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 14 Metro says
* Real unit's CFO Henning Gieseke and Chief Merchandise Officer Patrick Müller-Sarmiento will take over the joint leadership of the Management Board with immediate effect.
* The current Chairman of the Management Board, Didier Fleury, will take on a new strategic role in the METRO GROUP and, as part of this function, will report directly to Olaf Koch, Chairman of the Management Board of METRO AG. Source text: here Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.