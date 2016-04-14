April 14 Banco di Desio e della Brianza SpA
(Banco Desio) :
* Said on Wednesday that Credito Valtellinese sc (Creval)
, Banco Desio, and Canova Investissements Srl signed an
agreement to sell their stake in Istifid SpA to Unione
Fiduciaria SpA
* Unione Fiduciaria is expected to acquire the 100 percent
of Istifid by the first days of May
* Creval and Banco Desio will be able to reinvest part of
the consideration from the sale of Istifid shares by buying
Unione Fiduciaria shares for up to 8 percent of its share
capital
* Creval will increase its stake in Unione Fiduciaria to
7.72 percent and Banco Desio will buy a 2 percent stake in
Unione Fiduciaria
(Gdynia Newsroom)