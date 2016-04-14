April 14 Entergy Corp :
* Entergy intends to refuel pilgrim nuclear power station in
Massachusetts next year
* Intends to refuel pilgrim nuclear power station, then
cease operations on May 31, 2019
* Entergy Corp says decision to cease operations of Pilgrim
narrows previously announced shutdown timeframe of 2017-2019
* Entergy Corp says decision to remain in operation for
another 3 years means that Pilgrim will conduct a refueling
outage in spring of 2017
* 2015 refueling outage resulted in a $70 million investment
in plant, including $25 million in new equipment
* Planning for decommissioning to begin with formation of
dedicated team of individuals with both decommissioning and
pilgrim plant experience
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: