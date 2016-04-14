LONDON, April 14 (IFR) - The Basel Committee of global bank
supervisors is aiming to standardise how banks define bad loans,
splitting such assets into two broad categories in a bid to
provide a better understanding of a lender's performance.
The regulator wants to categorise those which are at least
90 days past due as non-performing, and others as loans on which
forbearance has been granted, where the loan's terms have been
modified.
The committee found that different jurisdictions have
varying ways of describing loans that are overdue, unpaid or
reworked. Banks within these areas also have their own internal
methods of reporting how assets are performing, making it hard
for supervisors and investors to compare institutions and see
how much capital each lender should carry against its assets to
cover bad debts.
"The definitions proposed ... aim to promote harmonisation
in the measurement and application of two important measures of
asset quality and thereby foster consistency in supervisory
reporting and disclosures by banks," said the committee in a
consultation document released Thursday. Comments on the
proposals are due by July 15.
Much of the consultation paper discusses when a bank should
treat a loan as no longer performing and when it should be
classed as having been granted forbearance. It also sets out
when such loans could be reclassified as performing again.
Last November, the European Banking Authority, which
conducts stress tests of major banks across the European Union,
published data which tried to standardise the categorisation of
bad loans across different member states. This was the first set
of such data published since the European Central Bank took on
its new role as the single supervisor of banks across the
eurozone.
The data showed that 5.6% of loans in Europe's largest 105
banks were more than 90 days overdue and classed as
non-performing. The equivalent rate in the US was estimated by
the EBA at less than 3%. The body also found that on this basis,
16.7% of loans in Italy were NPLs. Previously Italian
authorities had allowed loans to be up to 180 days overdue
before being termed NPLs.
The committee is taking a closer look at how banks manage
their credit risks internally. Last month it published a
consultation paper on operational risk that proposed stopping
banks from using their own internal risk models and implementing
a standardised approach instead. Analysts at Citigroup said this
could force UK banks to increase their common equity Tier 1
ratios by an average 1.3 percentage points.
In a speech earlier this month William Coen, secretary
general of the committee, said: "The major outstanding topics
that we will finalise this year relate to credit risk and
operational risk. One of our main goals this year is to address
excessive variability in risk-weighted assets modelled by
banks."
Meeting the new data requirements could mean higher costs
for banks, according to regulatory consultant Lombard Risk.
"A number of banks have serious expenses to consider but
they are also seriously expensive in aggregate," said Alistair
Brown, chief executive of Lombard Risk.
(Reporting by Christopher Spink, editing by Ian Edmondson)