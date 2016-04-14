LONDON, April 14 (IFR) - BNP Paribas has proposed a
voluntary redundancy programme for its 6,000-strong corporate
and institutional bank in France that could see up to 675
positions lost over the next three years.
The bank confirmed that it had presented the plan to banking
unions on Thursday morning. It added that 200 new positions
would also be created in the French CIB, principally in IT and
technology, over the same period.
In February the group laid out an amended strategy to save
1bn in costs, or 12% of total expenses, at the global CIB by
2019. This will also see risk-weighted assets reduced by 20bn
so that return on equity would rise by eight percentage points
over the next four years.
Earlier this year the bank said it would outsource most of
its cash equities business in Asia to Instinet. At the time it
did not rule out further measures to improve efficiency across
the CIB.
The bank did not disclose exact details of which positions
and areas would be targeted by the voluntary programme. It will
be open to all employees of the French CIB.
Global CIB revenues rose 8.4% year-on-year in the fourth
quarter to 2.64bn, a better result than many European peers.
The bank has not given any guidance about trading in the first
quarter of this year, which will be reported on May 3.
