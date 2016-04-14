April 14 New World Resources Plc

* Miner NWR shareholder group AHG says, in reaction to Arca Capital offer to buy unit OKD, priority is to finalise stabilisation plan with government

* Private equity investor Arca Capital, a minority shareholder in NWR, said on Wednesday it had offered to buy NWR's main operating unit OKD

* "Whilst we appreciate (Arca) interest, our priority is to now finalise the stabilisation plans together with the government. Once OKD's financial situation has been stabilised, we would be happy to discuss (its) interest further," AHG says in statement

* AHG is group of bondholders which holds 60 percent of voting rights and about two thirds of the company's debt

* AHG said earlier on Thursday that believes progress after Tuesday talks with government ministers opens route to binding agreement by April 30 on restructuring Further company coverage: