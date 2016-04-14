April 14 New World Resources Plc
* Miner NWR shareholder group AHG says, in reaction to Arca
Capital offer to buy unit OKD, priority is to finalise
stabilisation plan with government
* Private equity investor Arca Capital, a minority
shareholder in NWR, said on Wednesday it had offered to buy
NWR's main operating unit OKD
* "Whilst we appreciate (Arca) interest, our priority is to
now finalise the stabilisation plans together with the
government. Once OKD's financial situation has been stabilised,
we would be happy to discuss (its) interest further," AHG says
in statement
* AHG is group of bondholders which holds 60 percent of
voting rights and about two thirds of the company's debt
* AHG said earlier on Thursday that believes progress after
Tuesday talks with government ministers opens route to binding
agreement by April 30 on restructuring
Further company coverage: