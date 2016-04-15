BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway says intends to sell 1.9 mln Wells Fargo shares in near future
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc says in near future, intend to sell 1.9 million shares of Wells Fargo in addition to shares being reported on Wednesday's form 4
April 15 Sparekassen Sjælland A/S :
* Said on Thursday the Annual General Meeting approved company's proposal to change name to Sparekassen Sjælland-Fyn A/S
* Sparekassen Sjælland A/S to be the company's secondary name
BRASILIA, April 12 Brazil's central bank slashed interest rates to their lowest in over two years on Wednesday, stepping up monetary easing to rescue an economy afflicted by its worst recession in more than a century.