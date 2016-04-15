BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway says intends to sell 1.9 mln Wells Fargo shares in near future
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc says in near future, intend to sell 1.9 million shares of Wells Fargo in addition to shares being reported on Wednesday's form 4
April 15 Black Pearl SA :
* Said on Thursday that it completed private subscription and allotted 75 million series F shares at 0.20 zloty ($0.05)each to two entities
* Resolved to issue series F shares in Jan.
($1 = 3.8190 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRASILIA, April 12 Brazil's central bank slashed interest rates to their lowest in over two years on Wednesday, stepping up monetary easing to rescue an economy afflicted by its worst recession in more than a century.