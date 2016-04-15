April 15 Zumtobel Group AG :

* Said on Thursday adjusted forecast for the current financial year

* Said now expects adjusted EBIT of 55 million euros to 60 million euros ($61.92 mln - $67.55 mln)for the full financial year (FY 2014/15: 66.5 million euros) and increase of approx. 2.5 pct in revenues

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8882 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)