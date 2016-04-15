UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 15 Industrial Milk Company SA (IMC) :
* Said on Thursday that it reported FY 2015 revenue of $140.4 million versus $138.3 million a year ago
* FY 2015 operating profit was $58.6 million versus $45.8 million a year ago
* FY 2015 net profit was $14.8 million versus a loss of $46.5 million a year ago
* Said export sales accounted 74 percent of total sales in 2015
* The group maintains its land bank expansion strategy for years 2016 to 2020, plans to increase land bank to 206.7 thousand hectares in 2020
* Said intends to keep focus on growing limited number of highly profitable export-oriented crops
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.