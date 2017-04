April 15 Astoria Investments Ltd :

* Quarter ended March 31, 2016 total revenue of $170,000 versus $143,000 year ago

* Quarter ended 31 March 2016 loss for the period before tax US$762,000 versus loss of US$1.7 million

* No dividend has been declared for the period under review Source : j.mp/1SaZebZ Further company coverage: