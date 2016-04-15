BRIEF-QTS enters into $400 mln floating to fixed interest rate swap agreements
* QTS enters into $400 million floating to fixed interest rate swap agreements
April 15 Alba SpA :
* Reported on Thursday FY 2015 revenue of 61.9 million euros ($69.7 million) versus 59.5 million euros a year ago
* FY net loss at 1.7 million euros versus a profit of 3.3 million euros a year ago
* Proposes FY dividend payment of 0.25 euro per share
* Capital Power announces acquisition of Decatur Energy Center and a $183 million subscription receipt offering