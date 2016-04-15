BRIEF-QTS enters into $400 mln floating to fixed interest rate swap agreements
* QTS enters into $400 million floating to fixed interest rate swap agreements
April 15 Borgosesia SpA :
* Reported on Thursday FY 2015 commercial revenues of 2.3 million euros ($2.6 million) versus 2.9 million euros a year ago
* FY 2015 net loss of 5.6 million euros versus loss of 9.6 million euros a year ago
Source text bit.ly/1qXPzPN
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8880 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* QTS enters into $400 million floating to fixed interest rate swap agreements
* Capital Power announces acquisition of Decatur Energy Center and a $183 million subscription receipt offering