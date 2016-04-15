Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 15 Rostelekom :
* Says board of directors approves 11 billion rouble ($166.82 million) telecommunication services contract for Federal Budgetary Institution Main Center for Communications and Information Security of the Ministry of International Affairs of The Russian Federation
* Contract is signed till the end of 2018
Source text: bit.ly/1SFzkMI
Further company coverage:
($1 = 65.9375 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order