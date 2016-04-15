April 15 Rostelekom :

* Says board of directors approves 11 billion rouble ($166.82 million) telecommunication services contract for Federal Budgetary Institution Main Center for Communications and Information Security of the Ministry of International Affairs of The Russian Federation

* Contract is signed till the end of 2018

