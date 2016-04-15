BRIEF-QTS enters into $400 mln floating to fixed interest rate swap agreements
* QTS enters into $400 million floating to fixed interest rate swap agreements
April 15 Solvesta AG :
* Said on Thursday successfully placed third convertible bond worth 1.604 million euros ($1.81 million)
* Bond has a volume of 1.6 million euros and a term of up to April 14, 2019
* Capital Power announces acquisition of Decatur Energy Center and a $183 million subscription receipt offering