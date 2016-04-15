BRIEF-Capital Power announces acquisition of Decatur Energy Center
* Capital Power announces acquisition of Decatur Energy Center and a $183 million subscription receipt offering
April 15 (Reuters) -
** Gazprombank lowers first coupon rate benchmark for 5 billion roubles ($75.34 million) BO-22 series bonds to 10.40-10.60 pct
** In the beginning of book building coupon benchmark rate was 10.50-10.75 pct per annum
Source text for Eikon:
For further company coverage ($1 = 66.3660 roubles) (Reported by Elena Orekhova, translated by Gdynia newsroom)
* Capital Power announces acquisition of Decatur Energy Center and a $183 million subscription receipt offering
* Federal Home Loan Bank Of New York says reached an agreement in principle to settle all claims pending in United States bankruptcy court in case relating to 2008 Lehman Brothers