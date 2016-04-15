April 15 (Reuters) -

** Gazprombank lowers first coupon rate benchmark for 5 billion roubles ($75.34 million) BO-22 series bonds to 10.40-10.60 pct

** In the beginning of book building coupon benchmark rate was 10.50-10.75 pct per annum

