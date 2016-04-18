April 18 Ab Science SA :
* Said on Sunday, it launched a share capital increase by
way of accelerated book building
* The Private Placement is capped at 956,025 shares, to be
issued immediately or following the exercise of any instrument
giving access to the share capital
* AB Science intends to use the net proceeds from the
Private Placement for the funding of its general needs and to
finance its clinical development program
* The settlement date, on which the new ordinary shares will
be delivered to the investors against payment, is expected to be
April 20, 2016
