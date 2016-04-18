April 18 Ab Science SA :

* Said on Sunday, it launched a share capital increase by way of accelerated book building

* The Private Placement is capped at 956,025 shares, to be issued immediately or following the exercise of any instrument giving access to the share capital

* AB Science intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement for the funding of its general needs and to finance its clinical development program

* The settlement date, on which the new ordinary shares will be delivered to the investors against payment, is expected to be April 20, 2016

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)