European shares dip, mining stocks and financials weigh
LONDON, April 7 European shares fell on Friday, putting them on track for a small weekly loss, as major benchmarks tracked a global pull-back in risky assets.
April 18 Sonagi SGPS SA :
* Said on Friday that in FY 2015 it reported a net profit of 22.3 million euros ($25.2 million) versus 5.1 million euros a year ago
* FY 2015 sales and services of 10.6 million euros versus 5.2 million euros year ago
OSLO, April 7 Norway's $915 billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's biggest, called on Friday for companies around the world to be more transparent about their tax payments.
April 7 Australian shares struggled on Friday as investors took flight from global risk after the United States launched cruise missile strikes on a Syrian airbase, sharply escalating the U.S. role in Syria's years-long civil war.