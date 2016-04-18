CORRECTED-BRIEF-Innolux posts 52.5 pct y/y rise in Q1 revenues
* Says Q1 unaudited consolidated revenues of T$86 billion ($2.81 billion), up 52.5 percent y/y
April 18 Equitier SA :
* Reported on Friday prelim. Q1 revenue of 325,400 zlotys versus 659,650 zlotys ($173,400) a year ago
* March 2016 revenue was 72,800 zlotys versus 123,200 zlotys a year ago
* CRUNCHFISH STARTS COOPERATION WITH EPSON
* Says individual Zhang Feng sold 5 percent stake in the company, decreasing its stake in the company down to 22.3 percent from 27.3 percent