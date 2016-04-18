BRIEF-Phoenix Tower International acquires 202 wireless communication tower sites from Digicel
* Phoenix Tower International acquires 202 wireless communication tower sites from Digicel in El Salvador
April 18 Open Text Corp :
* Open Text Corp says transaction purchase price is approximately $170 million
* Opentext signs definitive agreement to acquire certain customer experience software assets of HP Inc
* Customer experience software business being acquired is expected to generate between $85 mln and $95 mln of annualized revenues
* Open Text Corp says deal expected to be immediately accretive and be on Opentext operating model within first 12 months after closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, April 6 China's Ant Financial tried to soothe security concerns about its proposed $880 million takeover MoneyGram International Inc on Thursday, saying it intends to store U.S. user data locally once the deal closes.
* Has commenced an offering of 70 million of its common shares in Veon ltd