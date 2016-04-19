April 19 Biofrontera AG :
* Said on Monday that capital increase resolved on March 29,
2016 was several times oversubscribed
* Said new shares could be fully placed by executed
subscription rights and additional subscription requests
* Said subscription requests have exceeded the number of
offered new shares by more than three times
* Sais net proceeds of approx. 4.9 million euros ($5.55
million) will be used to cover operational expenses of company
and further development of marketing company's main product
Ameluz
($1 = 0.8834 euros)
