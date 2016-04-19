BRIEF-GFH Financial Group says unit signs to acquire US Virginia Data Center
* Unit GFH Capital signs new investment in US Virginia-based Data Center with market value exceeding $100 million
April 19 JR Holding SA :
* Said on Monday that along with two persons and one entity it set up a new company, StepCloser SA
* The new firm has capital of 100,000 zlotys ($26,331.73)
* JR Holding acquired 40 pct stake in StepCloser
* The company has been set up to promote and grow further StepCloser program
* The program helps foreigners to settle down in Krakow and Lesser Poland
* JR Holding provides 2.0 million zloty funding for the program
* The founders of StepCloser plan to list it on the NewConnect market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange once it has increased its value
