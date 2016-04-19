April 19 Temenos Group Ag :

* Says announces strong start to 2016 with Q1 total software licensing revenues up 53 pct

* Q1 non-IFRS EBIT up 29 pct (c.c.) and IFRS EBIT up 155 pct (c.c.) y-o-y

* Non-IFRS revenue was $129.4 million for Q1 2016 up from $104.3 million in Q1 2015

* Q1 IFRS revenue for was $129.1 million, up from $102.0 million in Q1 2015

* Q1 IFRS EBIT was $12.4 million

* Reconfirms guidance for 2016