April 19 Intel Corp
* Sees FY non-gaap gross margin 62 percent, +/- a couple
percent points
* Q1 non-gaap EPS of $0.54
* Quarter gaap revenue of $13.7 billion; non-gaap revenue of
$13.8 billion
* Sees Q2 revenue $13.5 billion, plus or minus $500 million,
returning to a typical 13-week quarter
* Sees 2016 gaap revenue of up mid-single digits, down from
prior outlook of mid- to high-single digits
* Q1 gaap EPS of $0.42
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.48, revenue view $13.83
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy 2016 earnings per share view $2.36, revenue view $58.27
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $14.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
