UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 20 Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion SA :
* Said on Tuesday that it issued 5-year bonds worth 300 million euros ($340.6 million)
* The issue has an annual coupon of 1.0 percent
* Bonds are expected to be listed on the Irish Stock Exchange
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8807 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources