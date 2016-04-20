April 20 Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion SA :

* Said on Tuesday that it issued 5-year bonds worth 300 million euros ($340.6 million)

* The issue has an annual coupon of 1.0 percent

* Bonds are expected to be listed on the Irish Stock Exchange

