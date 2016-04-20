Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 20 RTX A/S :
* Raises financial expectations for 2015/16
* 2015/16 revenue is now expected in range of 385 million - 400 million Danish crowns ($58.78 million - $61.07 million)
* EBIT for 2015/16 expected to be in range of 60 million - 67 million crowns
* Sees 2015/16 EBITDA in range of 64 million - 71 million crowns
* Previously expected revenue in range of 365 million - 380 million crowns and EBIT of 54 million - 60 million crowns with EBITDA in range of 58 million - 66 million crowns for 2015/16
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5503 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)