RTX A/S

* Raises financial expectations for 2015/16

* 2015/16 revenue is now expected in range of 385 million - 400 million Danish crowns ($58.78 million - $61.07 million)

* EBIT for 2015/16 expected to be in range of 60 million - 67 million crowns

* Sees 2015/16 EBITDA in range of 64 million - 71 million crowns

* Previously expected revenue in range of 365 million - 380 million crowns and EBIT of 54 million - 60 million crowns with EBITDA in range of 58 million - 66 million crowns for 2015/16

($1 = 6.5503 Danish crowns)