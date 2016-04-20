BRIEF-El segundo energy center's began a forced outage to have cash impact on NRG yield
* In Jan 2017, El Segundo Energy Center began a forced outage on units 5 and 6 due to increasing vibrations on successive operations at unit 5
April 20 Zodiac Aerospace Sa
* Says may need to modify 6,000 seats after talks with FAA, already provisioned in results
* Zodiac Aerospace CEO says does not wish to give guidance for 2016/17 at this stage
* Zodiac Aerospace CEO says believes management can deliver targets, refers questions on his future to the board
* Zodiac Aerospace CEO says company has tackled a crisis, would not have been possible to anticipate impact in a single announcement
* Zodiac Aerospace says plans to reach target of 8 shipsets a month for A350 lavatories as early as April
* Zodiac Aerospace says aircraft seat delays have been reduced to days, rather than months
* Zodiac Aerospace CEO says doubts industry will switch business model towards seats supplied directly by jetmakers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Tim Hepher)
* In Jan 2017, El Segundo Energy Center began a forced outage on units 5 and 6 due to increasing vibrations on successive operations at unit 5
* Cambrex reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Deal eases pressure on Thyssenkrupp (Adds German government, Thyssenkrupp, DCNS reaction)