Zodiac Aerospace Sa

* Says may need to modify 6,000 seats after talks with FAA, already provisioned in results

* Zodiac Aerospace CEO says does not wish to give guidance for 2016/17 at this stage

* Zodiac Aerospace CEO says believes management can deliver targets, refers questions on his future to the board

* Zodiac Aerospace CEO says company has tackled a crisis, would not have been possible to anticipate impact in a single announcement

* Zodiac Aerospace says plans to reach target of 8 shipsets a month for A350 lavatories as early as April

* Zodiac Aerospace says aircraft seat delays have been reduced to days, rather than months

* Zodiac Aerospace CEO says doubts industry will switch business model towards seats supplied directly by jetmakers