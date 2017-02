April 20 Financial Supervision Authority (KNF):

* Said on Tuesday that it approved prospectus submitted by Airway Medix SA related to plans of listing of series A and B shares on regulated market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange

* The company's shareholders authorized management board to move trading of the company's shares to the WSE's main market in Aug. 2015

Source text - bit.ly/1NAKNMx

