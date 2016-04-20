BRIEF-Asterias Biotherapeutics extends expiration date of warrants
* Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc - Extended expiration date of warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 3.3 million shares of co's series a common stock
April 20 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd
* Sees Q2 revenue $405-$435 million, non-GAAP EPS $1.02-$1.09
* Q2 revenue view $427.7 mln, non-GAAP EPS view $1.09 -Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tova Cohen)
* Inspired Entertainment -effective January 30, board approved appointments of Stewart Baker as CFO, Steven Holmes as chief legal officer Source text (http://bit.ly/2kwDeCg) Further company coverage:
* Heat Biologics - on February 3, 2017 filed prospectus supplement to which it may sell shares, par value $0.0002 per share, having an aggregate offering price of $17.5 million Source text (http://bit.ly/2koDBMw) Further company coverage: