April 20 Abbott Laboratories :
Based on current exchange rates, expect exchange to have
negative impact of about 2% on 2016 reported sales - conf call
Says Problems In India In Relation To Combination Treatments
Hasn't Affected Business Yet, But Can In The Future
Abbott execs decline to comment on Alere transaction,
mention Alere's delay in 10k- conf Call
Abbott CEO says M&A remains a top priority - conf call
Abbott CEO says they continue to look for M&A opportunities
in medical devices and diagnostics - conf call
Abbott CEO says emerging markets still represent strong
growth, better than developed markets - conf call
Abbott says problems in India in relation to combination
treatments hasn't affected business yet, but can in the future -
conf call
