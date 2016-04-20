April 20 Arrow Financial Corp

* Q1 earnings per share $0.50

* In Q1 of 2016, on a tax-equivalent basis, our net interest income increased by $1.5 million , or 8.8%, compared to q1 of 2015

* Qtrly assets under trust administration and investment management at march 31, 2016 , decreased by $23.7 million , or 1.9%

* Expect low interest rate environment to persist in upcoming periods, to continue to place downward pressure on net interest margins

* Cash dividend of $0.25 per share in Q1 of 2016, 2% higher than cash dividend paid in Q1