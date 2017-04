April 21Promsvyazbank :

* Said on Wednesday that it has set first coupon rate for its 14 billion rouble ($214.90 million) BO-P01 series bonds at 11 percent per annum

* The second coupon rate is equal to the first coupon rate

* The placement is scheduled for April 25

Source texts - bit.ly/20ZmO1c , bit.ly/1VlHu3z

Further company coverage:

($1 = 65.1455 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)