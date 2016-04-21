BRIEF-Hargreaves Lansdown confirms Philip Johnson appointed as CFO from Friday
* Appointment of Philip Johnson as chief financial officer with effect from today
April 21 Everest Investments SA :
* Said on Wednesday that it resolved to issue up to 12,000 series H1 shares at issue price of 1 zloty ($0.26) each via private subscription
* The series H1 shares will be offered to holders of series F shares who, during the period of 12 months from acquisition, has not sold all or part of their series F shares
* Boston Properties Inc - CEO Owen D. Thomas's total compensation in 2016 was $10.00 million versus $8.8 million - sec filing
April 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Friday: