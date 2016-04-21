April 21 Everest Investments SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it resolved to issue up to 12,000 series H1 shares at issue price of 1 zloty ($0.26) each via private subscription

* The series H1 shares will be offered to holders of series F shares who, during the period of 12 months from acquisition, has not sold all or part of their series F shares

