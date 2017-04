UK GAS-Prompt prices edge higher on lower wind power forecasts

LONDON, April 7 British wholesale prompt gas prices edged higher on Friday morning on forecasts of low output from the country's wind farms and cooler temperatures, while forward contracts found support from strong crude oil prices. * British day-ahead gas price up by 0.35 pence to 40.55 pence per therm at 0916 GMT. * The within-day contract was up by 0.10 pence to 40.60 p/therm. * Traders said prompt prices were lifted by strong demand from gas-fired power stations, with electricity