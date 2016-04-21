BRIEF-Hargreaves Lansdown confirms Philip Johnson appointed as CFO from Friday
* Appointment of Philip Johnson as chief financial officer with effect from today
April 21 Bankinter SA :
* Says expects to take advantage of new TLTROs ECB funding lines, sees positive impact of around 8 million euros ($9.03 million) from lower financing costs for 2016
* Says expects net interest income to post "low single digit" growth rates in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8858 euros) (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)
* Boston Properties Inc - CEO Owen D. Thomas's total compensation in 2016 was $10.00 million versus $8.8 million - sec filing
April 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Friday: