Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Friday:
April 21 Volta Finance Limited :
* At the end of March 2016, Volta's Estimated NAV was 277.3 million euros or 7.59 euros per share, an increase of 0.30 euro (or 4.2 pct) per share from the Estimated NAV as at 29 Feb. 29 2016
Source text: bit.ly/1rnII2i
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
April 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Friday:
MOSCOW, April 7 Russia's first-quarter budget deficit was 350 billion roubles ($6.15 billion) less than in 2016, Russian Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin said on Friday.
* CEO Cryan has pledged to see through turnaround (Adds details on large shareholders)