April 21 Txcell SA :

* On Wednesday, TxCell reported that it did not generate revenues during Q1 2016

* As of March 31st, 2016, the cash and cash equivalents amounted to 5 million euros, excluding proceeds from the 2015 Research Tax Credit estimated around 3 million euros

