April 21 Tech-Value SpA :

* Reported on Wednesday that shareholders' meeting conferred to the board of directors the power to carry out a capital increase of up to 1.5 million euros ($1.69 million) inclusive of any premium

* Capital increase to be carried out by Dec. 31 in one or more tranches

