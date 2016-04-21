Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Friday:
April 21 Bankinter Sa :
* Bankinter says will issue AT-1 bonds of around 200 million euros ($225.90 million) in the next few days
* Bankinter already announced in September it would issue debt to cofinance acquisition of Barclay's business in Portugal Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8853 euros) (Reporting By Madrid Newsroom)
April 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Friday:
MOSCOW, April 7 Russia's first-quarter budget deficit was 350 billion roubles ($6.15 billion) less than in 2016, Russian Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin said on Friday.
* CEO Cryan has pledged to see through turnaround (Adds details on large shareholders)