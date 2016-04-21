BRIEF-Sinphar Pharmaceutical will be imposed fine of T$2.5 mln
* Says the company will be imposed fine of T$2.5 million by Fair Trade Commission
April 21Pierrel SpA :
* Reported on Thursday FY net revenue of 16.1 million euros ($18.20 million) versus 15.1 million euros a year ago
* FY net loss of 13.5 million euros versus loss of 18.1 million euros a year ago
* The comparable financial data for 2014 has been restated by the company
* Says it sees q1 net profit up 18-38 percent y/y from 168 million yuan ($24.37 million) a year earlier
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$0.022 per share to shareholders for 2016